Violent Garfield Ex-Con Charged With Englewood Shooting

Michael Dashawn Lockett, 31, apparently had some kind of beef with the victim when he squeezed off a shot on an otherwise quiet Green Street near Argonne Park in broad daylight this past Feb. 15, authorities said.

No one was struck, they said.

Englewood detectives and members of the US Marshals Service captured Lockett in Hackensack on Tuesday, Oct. 3.

He was charged with aggravated assault and weapons possession and sent him to the Bergen County Jail, where he remained on Thursday.

Lockett has frequently visited the county lockup during an illegitimate career nearly his entire adult life, records show.

He was jailed out of Teaneck in October 2022 for simple assault, resisting arrest, criminal mischief and violating a domestic violence order, according to jail records. A judge freed him two days later, the records show.

Lockett was also briefly held after being arrested for resisting and obstruction out of Tenafly in February 2021 and Teaneck in October of 2022.

2015 brought Lockett's arrest for aggravated assault, drug dealing and conspiracy, among other counts, records show.

Lockett was also charged with robbery, burglary, forgery and other related counts in Englewood in 2012, according to jail records. Two years later he reportedly was busted for selling heroin and cocaine in Hackensack.

