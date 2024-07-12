Videos Show Moment 'Bling Bishop' Robber Was Shot Dead At NJ Motel By US Marshals Agents

Just after 2 p.m. on Jan. 24, 2024, 2:05 p.m., US Marshals agents arrived at a Route 1 motel in Monmouth Junction within South Brunswick to execute an arrest warrant on Shamar Leggette, Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin said.

As previously reported by Daily Voice, Leggette had been wanted for robbing "Bling Bishop" Lamor Whitehead from Paramus in Bergen County.

About 40 minutes after authorities arrived, Leggette left a motel room and immediately shot at officers in the motel parking lot, as captured on motel surveillance tapes.

Eight members of the Task Force fired their weapons at Leggette, and another officer deployed non-lethal force prior to the fatal altercation.

Leggette was pronounced dead at approximately 4:29 p.m. Authorities recovered two firearms near the decedent. No officers were hit during the shooting.

Click here for the videos.

Whitehead expressed his condolences to Leggette's family following his death on Instagram. Whitehead was jailed in May for violating terms of his release before his sentencing for swindling a parishioner's New Jersey mother out of her $90,000 life savings, as reported by Daily Voice.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.