Video Shows Troopers Delivering Baby On NJ Roadside

Troopers Michael Morreale, Ryan Van Arsdale, and Anthony Makhnin were called to the highway in Bridgewater to assist the woman as she went into labor on Sunday, May 21.

“Immediately upon arrival, it was evident the birth would occur on the side of the Interstate,” state police said.

The video shows the mother — bent over on her knees and unable to reposition herself — as Trooper Morreale took control and received the baby upon birth.

“Everything’s okay, honey; everything’s okay,” the trooper can be heard saying.

The mother and her baby, Jack, were then taken to the hospital.

“After a follow up with hospital — mom and baby Jack are doing great!” NJSP said. “Jack and mom are healthy and appreciative of the outstanding job by our Troopers.”

Scroll down to view the full 3-minute video clip:

“Welcome to the World, Baby Jack!” said NJSP. “And thank you Troopers for the awesome job well done!”

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.