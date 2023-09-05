Surfing Teacher Rescues Jersey Shore Swimmer While Filming Promo Video For Boogie Board

US Marine Steve Houser, of Toms River, went to LBI Sunday, Sept. 3, to film a promo video for one of Tandm Surf's boards

Oh, what a video they got.

Houser — who works as a special education history teacher in the PATHS program at Piscataway High School — was surfing out teaching his daughter how to surf when he spotted the struggling swimmers.

"I could see five to seven people in distress," said Houser, a Downingtown, PA native.

"As a surfer, I can spot a rip current very easily. I know the conditions [of the water]. I study them. I know how dangerous it is and I knew it was going to be a dangerous weekend."

Houser got his daughter to shore before he made his way out with the TANDM BODYBOARD he was using with his daughter. It's an inflatable, oversized boogie board with handles. In other words, it was the perfect life-saver.

Houser's Marine training and instincts kicked in simultaneously.

"I could hear Gabriel [the man Houser saved], and that's what really alerted me," Houser said. "I started waving to the lifeguards and [decided] I'm going to do what I can until the lifeguards get here."

Video shows Houser and other swimmers hoisting one, Gabe McCabe, onto his board, then bring him safely to shore.

"As a Marine, you're taught to go for person who needs help the most," Houser said.

That was Gabe McCabe, a dad from Ireland who Houser hoisted onto his board.

"He said right when he saw me he started to relax," Houser said. "You get panicky when you get stuck in a rip current. It doesn’t matter how good of a swimmer you are."

Steve and Gabe ended up talking after the rescue, and according to 6abc, are now bonded for life. McCabe told the outlet if not for Houser, he may not have survived.

"Happy to be in the right place at the right time," Houser said. "The stars really aligned."

