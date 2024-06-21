Video Shows Pro NJ Skateboarder Being Kicked Off Bicycle In Paris

The footage, shared to Instagram by Hackensack native Tyshawn Jones and re-shared by TMZ, shows the 25-year-old skateboarder cycling through the streets off Paris when another cyclist kicks him as he rides.

Jones then falls off the bike.

"I tried to catch him I just didn’t catch him," he said in a video shared to his story. "I’ll be back there same time, same hour, right on the dot. If his a— bikes by, bail me out."

In a subsequent video, Jones said the Adidas rep who filmed the video, Jascha Muller, persuaded him to "be the bigger person" in the interest of his future.

"I can't be outside trying to get my lick back because it's not worth it," Jones said.

A report by Hypebeast Magazine says Jones first started skating while living with his dad in Hackensack, and refined his skills when he moved back to The Bronx. He's apparently in Paris for Fashion Week, having released the Tyshawn 2 Skate Shoe.

Jones is a two-time Thrasher Skater of the Year winner, in 2018 and 2022.

