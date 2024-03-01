Video Shows Nypd Helicopter Pilots Masterfully Tracking BMW Thief Who Fled NJ State Police

Just after pilots finish explaining how technology inside of the helicopter assists police work, they're notified of a felony vehicle — a white BMW with New York plates on the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge.

They follow the vehicle from the air as it sits in traffic on the Belt Parkway.

As the BMW heads east on the Belt Parkway, the NYPD learns that the vehicle had fled from New Jersey State Police, in Warren County New Jersey, an officer in the video can be heard saying.

The suspect, identified by abc7 as 31-year-old Michael Perez, of Great Neck, NY, gets out of the vehicle on the Van Wyck Expressway, and appears to take a photo of the helicopter.

He then got back in the car and continued the pursuit, heading into a parking garage at Jamaica Medical Center.

Unfortunately for Perez, NYPD officers on the ground were being directed by the pilots in the sky. Perez was arrested inside the garage.

"We got him brother," the pilots said, congratulating each other. "We got him."

Daily Voice has reached out to NJSP and the NYPD for more information.

