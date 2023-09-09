Video Shows NJ Alligator Attempting Sweet Escape Before Capture

The 56-second clip shows the 4-foot gator running from officers who spotted him in front of a home near 2nd Avenue Thursday night, Sept. 7. The alligator was first spotted on Wednesday, Aug. 30.

Officers can be seen following the gator until it stops on a grassy area. That's when Patrolman Ian Paglia held the reptile's head and tail with his feet, until the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection's Fish & Wildlife Division took custody of him.

This location of the capture happened approximately 400 yards southwest of the Ambrose Brook. The reptile was taken to the Cape May County Zoo.

Middlesex Police Chief Matthew P. Geist said, “The presence of this alligator in our waterways posed a threat to the public safety of our community, which is our paramount mission as a police department."

Victor Crowell Park has been reopened to the public, however, there remains no fishing or swimming.

