Video Shows Moment SWAT Team Arrests NJ Gun Trafficker Denied Permit Just Last Year: Police

Following a five-month investigation, Wayne Bagley, 68, of South Brunswick, was arrested during a motor vehicle stop on Thursday, Feb. 29, South Brunswick Police Chief Raymond Hayducka said.

Video shows officers approaching Bagley in a dark blue work van before pulling up and surrounding him.

"Hands up," officers can be heard yelling with their guns drawn. "Put your hands up."

Once Bagley was in custody, officers executed a search warrant at his home on Texas Avenue, Hayducka said. ATF Special Agents along and detectives recovered seven firearms and more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition from his Texas Avenue home, the prosecutor said.

Detectives impounded the vehicle Bagley was driving and executed a second search warrant on Tuesday, March 5. Detectives recovered additional ammunition and gun cases, Hayducka said.

Bagley was denied a permit to purchase firearms in 2023, but had been traveling to other states and buying handguns at gun shows, police said. Then, he'd transport the firearms back to New Jersey and sell them to people, Hayducka said. Throughout the investigation, Bagley traveled to West Virginia, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania, police said.

Bagley was charged with multiple violations of the illegal transport and sale of firearms, illegal sale of ammunition, and conspiracy. Bagley was lodged at the Middlesex County Correction Center pending a detention hearing.

The South Brunswick investigative team included Sergeant Timothy Hoover, Detective Brian Luck, Detective Rick Delucia, Detective Bryan Garrison, Detective Jamal Benbow, and Sergeant Brady Shelcusky.

The South Brunswick Police Department was assisted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF) with assistance from the Middlesex County Prosecutors Office.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.