Video Shows Mom 4X Legal Limit Picking Up Child From Bergen County School

The video shared by DriveThruTours shows the DUI investigation and subsequent arrest of Mayowa Kubikisha, 28, outside of Memorial Elementary School on Thursday, May 9, as first reported by Daily Voice.

Officers conducted a series of field sobriety tests and found 40 airplane bottles of vodka, a bottle of EJ rum, a tall white can of beer, and a green bottle of beer — all open containers — in her vehicle at the school, DriveThruTours says citing police papers.

Kubikisha was ultimately taken to Montvale police headquarters, where test results indicated she had a BAC of 0.33%, more than four times the legal limit of 0.08%.

As she sat in the police car, Kubikisha told the officer she was "stressed out" because of her son.

Montvale Police Chief Douglas McDowell, however, maintained the child was "never in danger and was not in the vehicle at any time. Another guardian was called to pick up the child."

Kubikisha was charged with DWI and released to a responsible adult under John's Law.

Click here for the complete video on DriveThruTours, a YouTube channel that has amassed 107K subscribers and shares footage of police incidents obtained through public record requests.

"All footage is meant to be informative and educational," DriveThruTours' bio says on YouTube.

Some of the account's most-viewed and most-shared videos include the stop of a reckless driver and his passenger just before the crash that killed them both in North Bergen; the DWI arrest of a police officer's daughter in Howell; and the DWI arrest of a West Orange middle school principal.

