Video Shows Landspout Tornado That Flipped Cars, Uprooted Trees In NJ Town

The EF-0 twister took down trees and flipped several cars in a post office parking lot for exactly one minute in Lawrence Township (Mercer County) on Friday, June 14.

The NWS shared footage from Ross Kauffman of the tornado, which had peak winds of 80 mph, was .13 miles long and 60 yards wide.

According to weatherradar.com, landpouts are tornados that don't form form supercells, rather, they form from the ground up.

Click here for a detailed path of the tornado.

