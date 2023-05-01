Video Of YouTuber Antagonizing Officers At Rahway MVC Probed By Prosecutor

The YouTuber, identified only as Sean from Long Island Audit, explains at in the video that he was exercising a "constitutional right" at the Rahway Motor Vehicle Commission Center when he was confronted by security. He did not say why.

He did say that when failed to "bow down" to the guard's "unconstitutional orders," Rahway police were called.

"We have a right to record on public property and record the government in the course of their duty... public officials in the course of their duty," he says. "What is so hard for the government to understand about that?"

The video's caption reads:

"Fellow Patriots & Freedom Lovers, I was peacefully exercising my constitutional rights at the Motor Vehicle Commission In Rahway, New Jersey when I was confronted by security who called law enforcement and that’s when things really got out of hand…Please be sure to hit the Like button and Share this video, it truly helps spread this around for more Patriots to see it and I appreciate it!"

The video opens with the YouTuber telling responding officers that they cannot "just check him." Another officer asks him to take his hands out of his pockets as a safety concern, but he refuses and argues with police.

"You're here to protect and serve the public, correct?" the YouTuber asks.

"Yeah, I'm serving and protecting them from you," an officer explains.

"If they don't want you on the property any longer, or you're causing a disturbance to the business and what they're doing, your'e going to have to go," another officer explains to the YouTuber.

After about 25 minutes, the officers left.

Rahway police declined to provide further comment and said only that an investigation was under way.

The YouTube account's bio reads: "Exercising our First Amendment rights in a respectful manner. We will not allow our rights to be violated. We will follow up. We are striving for real transparency and accountability from our public officials."

Long Island Audit was not immediately available to comment when Daily Voice reached out Monday evening, May 1.

