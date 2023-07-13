Video Of Crying Dog At NJ Shelter Breaks Hearts Across America

They call him Crying Carlos. And yes, he's available.

A video of the downtrodden dog was published to social media in May by the Associated Humane Popcorn Park, in Forked River, where Carlos has been since this past winter.

The comment section is loaded with people whose hearts are breaking for him. The shelter says Carlos, who has a torn ACL, breaks their hearts every day.

"Our big buddy has been waiting for 20 months now for a home of his own and sometimes, it really gets to him," the shelter writes. "He knows his cry gets to us and gets us to come over and take him for a walk or his favorite game of fetch, but he sure deserves more than that."

While AHS Popcorn Park has gotten some offers to adopt Carlos, he's still waiting for his fur-ever home.

"The main reason that Carlos is still with us is that he has a torn ACL which requires surgical repair," the shelter said on Wednesday, July 12. "He has been scheduled twice for this surgery and unfortunately, due to a skin infection, has been unable to have it yet.

"His skin infection is being treated with antibiotics and once it clears, he'll be good to have that knee fixed! In the meantime......PLEASE FOSTER CARLOS!!"

If you are interested in fostering Carlos, contact AHS Popcorn Park's foster coordinator: 609-693-1900 or laceyfoster@ahsppz.org. If you can't foster, please share Carlos and spread the word.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.