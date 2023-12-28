Victor Cruz Spreads Holiday Cheer At Paterson Shelter

Victor Cruz, a native of the Silk City who won a Super Bowl as a wide receiver with Big Blue, visited Eva's Village on Thursday, Dec. 21.

The athlete brought winter coats, serving lunch in the community kitchen and donating $5,000 to the nonprofit organization through the Victor Cruz Foundation.

"When Victor Cruz is here, our residents and guests just light up. You see smiles, fist bumps and laughter,” said Howard Haughton, CEO of Eva's Village. “We’re so appreciative of Victor Cruz and the Victor Cruz Foundation. They have helped make the holidays a little bit brighter for so many.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.