Victim Who Withdrew $10K From VA Bank Followed By NJ Man Who Stole It, Cops Say

Warrants have been issued for a pair from New Jersey and New York who police said targeted a victim who withdrew a large amount of cash at a Virginia bank.

Third suspect sought in the incident.

 Photo Credit: Fairfax County PD
Cecilia Levine
Pedro Bernal Montoya, 43, of New Jersey, and Antonio Ramos Acevedo, 33, of New York, watched as the victim took out $10,000 from a Springfield, VA bank on March 21, at 3:13 p.m., Fairfax County police said. Police did not say where in NJ or NY the men were from.

They then followed the victim to a shopping center, where they broke into their vehicle and stole the money, police said.

Detectives obtained warrants for Montoya and Acevedo for their involvement in the larceny, police said. A third suspect is described as a Hispanic female and may go by “Mariana” and is pictured above.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have information about the incident to call the McLean Police Station at 703-556-7750 and ask to speak with a detective. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477).

