Victim Who Withdrew $10K From VA Bank Followed By NJ Man Who Stole It, Cops Say

Pedro Bernal Montoya, 43, of New Jersey, and Antonio Ramos Acevedo, 33, of New York, watched as the victim took out $10,000 from a Springfield, VA bank on March 21, at 3:13 p.m., Fairfax County police said. Police did not say where in NJ or NY the men were from.

They then followed the victim to a shopping center, where they broke into their vehicle and stole the money, police said.

Detectives obtained warrants for Montoya and Acevedo for their involvement in the larceny, police said. A third suspect is described as a Hispanic female and may go by “Mariana” and is pictured above.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have information about the incident to call the McLean Police Station at 703-556-7750 and ask to speak with a detective. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477).

