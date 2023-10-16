Mostly Cloudy 58°

Victim Of Triple Fatal Jersey City Crash Was Actor With Passion For Entertaining

A 26-year-old Jersey City resident was identified as one of three people killed in a violent crash Monday, Oct. 16.

Dylan Weidenfield
Dylan Weidenfield Photo Credit: Dylan Weidenfield Facebook photo
by Sam Barron & Cecilia Levine

Dylan Weidenfeld was operating the Kia that collided with a BMW on Paterson Plank Road around 12:45 a.m., Hudson County prosecutor Esther Suarez said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Relatives identified Dylan as an actor with a passion for entertaining.

Two passengers in the BMW, which was carrying five people, were pronounced dead, Suarez said. They were identified only as a man and a woman. 

Meanwhile, another passenger in the BMW is in critical condition at Jersey City Medical Center, Suarez said. The driver of the BMW and an additional passenger suffered non life-threatening injuries, Suarez said.

Condolences continued to pour in for Dylan.

The Hudson County Regional Collisions Investigation Unit is investigating, along with the Jersey City Police Department. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip here

