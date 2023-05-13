Victim Ejected, Airlifted From Route 287

The victim was in traumatic arrest, unconscious but breathing, following the crash on the northbound highway near Campgaw Road in Mahwah -- north of Exit 59 -- shortly before 1 p.m. May 13, responders at the scene said.

The highway was closed as a Northstar chopper landed, collected the victim and flew to St. Joseph's University Medical Center in Paterson.

Motorists were diverted off the northbound highway in Franklin Lakes.

New Jersey State Police are investigating the cause of the crash. They were expected to release more information Saturday afternoon.

