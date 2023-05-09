A Few Clouds 66°

SHARE

Victim Critical After Electrical Explosion At Meadowlands Solid Waste Plant

An electrical explosion at a solid waste facility in North Arlington severely burned a worker on his face and side, authorities said.

The victim in the North Arlington electrical explosion was brought to St. Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston.
The victim in the North Arlington electrical explosion was brought to St. Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston. Photo Credit: GoogleMaps Street View / INSET: North Arlington Volunteer Emergency Squad
Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories

The 62-year-old victim from Paterson was taken to St. Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston following the mishap at the Hackensack Meadowlands Development Commission facility on Baler Boulevard shortly after 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 9, Police Capt. Robert J. Reilly said.

He was listed in critical condition, the captain said.

Borough police, firefighters and the North Arlington Volunteer Ambulance Service responded along with an ALS unit and a crew from PSE&G.

to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE