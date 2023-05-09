Victim Critical After Electrical Explosion At Meadowlands Solid Waste Plant

The 62-year-old victim from Paterson was taken to St. Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston following the mishap at the Hackensack Meadowlands Development Commission facility on Baler Boulevard shortly after 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 9, Police Capt. Robert J. Reilly said.

He was listed in critical condition, the captain said.

Borough police, firefighters and the North Arlington Volunteer Ambulance Service responded along with an ALS unit and a crew from PSE&G.

