Vehicles Incinerated, Little Falls Firefighters Prevent Far Worse Damage

What could've become a far worse situation was prevented after a group of parked vehicles caught fire in Little Falls.

"This could have been so much worse," Little Falls Mayor James Belford Damiano said, "but the Fire Department once again saved the day."
Jerry DeMarco
Citizens can thank a group of township firefighters.

Flames incinerated the vehicles at the Overlook at Great Notch corporate center off eastbound Route 46 in the late afternoon Friday, May 12

"This could have been so much worse," Mayor James Belford Damiano said, "but the Fire Department once again saved the day."

No injuries were reported. Authorities are investigating the cause.

Clifton firefighters provided mutual aid.

