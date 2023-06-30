Fair with Haze 80°

Vehicles Collide At Busy Hackensack Intersection

An SUV and a wagon collided at a busy Hackensack intersection on Friday.

The Honda SUV (at right) got the worst of the collision on Central Avenue & Union Street in Hackensack on Friday, June 30. Photo Credit: Paul D. Nickels for DAILY VOICE
Jerry DeMarco
No serious injuries were immediately reported in the June 30 late-morning crash involving a Honda CRV and a Volvo wagon at Central Avenue and Union Street.

City police and firefighters responded along with an EMS rig from Hackensack Meridian Health.

Hackensack Auto Body towed both the Honda, which got the worst of the collision, and the wagon.

Firefighters cleaned up a minor fuel spill.

City police are investigating.

Paul D. Nickels took the photos and contributed to this account.

