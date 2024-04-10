Notorious Vehicle ‘Broker’ Surrenders After Wyckoff Buyer Loses $12,000 In Scam: Police

Police in Wayne had arrested vehicle broker Anthony Antoniello, 38, early last month for keeping $27,900 toward a car he didn’t deliver, then bouncing a refund check.

Daily Voice published a story about the arrest on March 5.

The following day, Wyckoff police were contacted by one of their residents.

Detective Sgt. Michael Ragucci learned that Antoniello first took a $2,200 deposit from the victim before collecting an additional $9,800, Wyckoff Police Lt. Joseph Soto said.

“The Audi was not delivered despite numerous assurances that it would be,” Soto said.

Ragucci prepared theft by deception charges against Antoniello, who surrendered at police headquarters and was released on a summons pending court action, the lieutenant said.

Police believe there may be other alleged victims out there. Authorities urged them to contact their local police departments.

