Vegan, Kosher 'Kind Of Chinese' Restaurant Opens In North Jersey

Fat Choy has opened at 52 E Palisade Avenue in Englewood. The restaurant celebrated its grand opening on Monday, August 7.

Fat Choy bills itself as "kind of Chinese," "also vegan," while also ensuring its food is kosher certified. Standout items include General Lee's Cauliflower, Kung Pao Tots & Tofu and Not Quite Beef & Broccoli.

"Our most expensive entrée is $21," Jon Krieger, who runs the restaurant with Chef Justin Lee said. "We keep our prices competitive and approachable. The food is amazing, I've been eating it the last two days."

Neither Krieger nor Lee are vegan and Krieger said they built the restaurants for non-vegans who may be skeptical about vegan food.

"They'll find out that it might be really good," Krieger said.

Krieger had previously run restaurants, breweries and gyms, but they were shut down during covid. During the pandemic, Krieger moved to Tenafly and fell in love with the area, opening up The Spring.

"There was a tremendous demographic of people who were from the city or moving in from the city," Krieger said. "They wanted and deserved great quality and beautiful experiences."

Noting the demographics of the area, Krieger said he wanted to open a kosher restaurant while also catering to vegans, who he feels are underserved by restaurants.

"You got a bunch of impossible burger places or super premium restaurants like Eleven Madison Park or Planta," Krieger said. "I haven't found a lot of in-between. We are offer quality non-processed alternative meats in a really beautiful design."

