A license plate reader alerted Officer Michael Carrino, who made the stop on Orient Way at Valley Brook Avenue on Tuesday, Detective Lt. Vincent Auteri said.

Driver Kishon Moses, 24, of New York City told the officer he’d rented the van from someone and had no idea it had been stolen, the lieutenant said.

Moses was arrested, charged with receiving stolen property and released.

The van was impounded.

