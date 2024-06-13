US Marshals Arrest NC Dad Who Disappeared With Passaic County Baby Girl, Prosecutor Says

Anthony Smith became the center of the investigation by Paterson police and the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office on May 28, when officers were dispatched to East 27th Street and 21st Avenue, on a report of a custody dispute, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said.

There they were told that Smith was supposed to return the baby girl, his daughter, to her mother on May 26, pursuant to their court-ordered visitation agreement, Valdes said.

On June 5, a warrant was issued for Smith’s arrest. On June 7, members of the United States Marshals Service arrested him in North Carolina, where the child was found in good health, the prosecutor said.

Smith was charged with second degree Interference with custody, and the girl was reunited with her mother. Smith was pending extradition to New Jersey.

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office asks anyone with additional information about this incident or other incidents regarding this individual to contact them on their tips line at 1-877-370- PCPO.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.