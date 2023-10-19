Upside-down, Dead Whale Wedged In NJ Marina

The 20-foot-long Minke whale was confirmed to be dead at Leonardo State Marina, according to the Marine Mammal Stranding Center.

The tide was dropping, making the whale inaccessible to equipment to recover it, the center said.

MMSC staff with the assistance of the Middletown Township Public Works Department will be on scene on Thursday, Oct. 19, to begin recovery efforts with the next high tide.

At that time, the whale will be moved to a nearby location for a necropsy.

