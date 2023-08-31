Update: Traffic Still Stretches For Miles Hours After NY State Thruway Overpass Is Struck

The cause of the mess was an overheight hollow steel tower being transported on a trailer that struck and damaged an overpass girder in Nyack.

The 6:45 a.m. incident on Aug. 31 marked the third time in less than a year that the South Broadway bridge over Route 287 had been struck, commuters said.

Initial reports included warnings of falling debris.

The effect was clearly felt by commuters from North Jersey and within some areas of Bergen County that absorbed the resulting traffic spillage.

The three left lanes were closed for an inspection of the bridge, causing delays that some motorists said they hadn't seen in a long time, if ever at all.

"In my 8 years here never once seen it this backed up," one wrote shortly after 8 a.m. "Went to 303 to get to 59 and cut through the mall - 303 was starting to back up."

"Been trying to get to Nyack Hospital for over an hour," another noted roughly three hours later. "Have tried 3 different routes. On back roads now and still not even close. Nightmare."

Among other reports:

"59 is very backed up into Nanuet."

"An hour and a half from north Rockland to bridge." (This was as it approached noontime.)

"Route 303 in Valley Cottage headed towards the mall also backed up."

The Exit 10 ramp onto the Thruway was reopened at 10:20 a.m. That eased things somewhat but not a lot, motorists said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.