Update: Teens Crawl From Fiery Rollover Crash On PIP

One of them was taken to the hospital with minor injuries by the Closter Volunteer Ambulance and Rescue Corps following the northbound crash between Exits 1 & 2 shortly before 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 6.

"I heard a loud screech!" another northbound driver wrote. "Looked in mirror and the car was standing up/down, then flipped!"

The crash jammed northbound traffic, with several drivers pulled onto the shoulder so emergency vehicles could pass.

The Mercedes Benz was towed from the scene and the debris was cleared after members of the Alpine Fire Department doused the flames.

The right lane was reopened first around 7:30 p.m.

