Update: Second Man Charged In Rape, Sodomy Of Bergen Woman

The victim had told authorities that she was raped by two men who also penetrated her orally and anally while holding her down on a bed in her apartment on July 7, 2022, according to a criminal complaint filed in Superior Court in Hackensack.

She sustained a wrist injury, buttocks bruising and vaginal and anal pain, it says.

The woman identified one of her alleged assailants as “Dre” or “Tone”and the other as “Los,” the complaint says.

Detectives from the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Special Victims Unit and Elmwood Park police arrested Andre Williams, 41, of Paterson this past May.

Aided by a citizen and surveillance video from a nearby liquor store, the investigators identified the second man as Carlos Lemons Perry, 44, of Elmwood Park.

Perry denied being in the apartment, but he was undone by a buccal sample taken from inside his cheek, it says, as well as by Williams, who told investigators that Perry had been there.

Perry remained held in the Bergen County Jail on Monday, Dec. 18, following his arrest earlier this month on a first-degree charge of sexual assault by force aided by another person, records show.

