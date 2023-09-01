Update: 'Running' Man, 66, Struck, Killed By Train In Fair Lawn

The man was struck by an NJ Transit train just off Fair Lawn Avenue across from the Radburn station platform shortly before 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31.

Witnesses said it appeared he ran in front of the express train, which didn't have a stop there. It wasn't immediately clear whether he was trying to get to the other side or not, they said.

Fair Lawn Avenue remained closed temporarily as NJ Transit police began their investigation.

Trains were subject to half-hour delays, said NJ Transit Senior Public Information Officer Kyalo Mulumba.

There were no injuries reported to the approximately 300 passengers and crew on board, Mulumba said.

The Bergen Line Train No. 1171 left Hoboken at 6:23 p.m. and was scheduled to arrive in Suffern at 7:22 p.m., he said.

