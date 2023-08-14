Update: Route 9W Closed After Pickup Slams Into Pole

The 36-year-old resident of Santa Cruz, CA was taken to Englewood Hospital and Medical Center after his 2023 Ford F150 crashed on Sylvan Avenue just south of Sherwood Avenue shortly before midnight Monday, Aug. 14, Englewood Cliffs Police Detective Lt. Ronald F. Waldt said.

Wires obstructing the roadway forced police to temporarily shut down both sides of the road, the lieutenant said.

A PSE&G crew responded to assess the damage and repair or replace the pole, he said. Borough firefighters tended to a fuel spill. The New Jersey Department of Transportation also was notified.

Motor vehicle charges are expected to follow as a borough police investigation continues, Waldt said.

