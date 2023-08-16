Update: New Details Emerge In 'White Lives Matter' Attack On Asbury Church Concert Crowd

The allegations are among new details that emerged with the release of the indictment against Nicholas G. Mucci, 28, who was arrested five weeks after the Jan. 27 attack at the Trinity Episcopal Parish on Asbury Avenue.Search warrants executed at Mucci’s home turned up an AR-style assault rifle, several large-capacity ammunition magazines and hundreds of rounds of ammunition, New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin said.

Materials labeled “White Lives Matter” and other white nationalist propaganda were also recovered from Mucci's home and vehicle -- along with the bear spray that was used in the attack, the attorney general announced.Mucci's social media posts about the incident include a video he recorded while driving, recapping the events of the attack, "including how the bear spray he released at the concertgoers burned his eyes," Platkin said.

Mucci was wearing a black face covering as he blocked attendees from leaving the concert organized by a social justice organization known as the One People's Project, the attorney general said.

“White lives matter, too,” he shouted while tossing two smoke bombs toward the crowd from his SUV, the indictment alleges.

Video captured the incident, with Mucci speeding away as "smoke began filling the air and the crowd became visibly alarmed," Platkin said.

Mucci then doubled back, pulled into the church parking lot and got out shouting while trying to pepper-spray the remaining attendees, he said.

Thankfully, no serious injuries were reported from the attack, authorities said.

A license plate reader helped identify the vehicle -- and, ultimately, Mucci -- the attorney general said. Records also showed that his cell phone had "gone dark" during the incident, Platkin said.

The smoke bombs were traced to a fireworks store in Morrisville, PA, where Mucci used an out-of-state photo ID to buy them last October, he said.

Mucci was seized in early March by investigators from the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness (NJOHSP), detectives from the Division of Criminal Justice and New Jersey State Police troopers, with help from the FBI, Platkin said.

The gravity of the situation convinced a judge to order that Mucci remain held in the Monmouth County Correctional Institution in Freehold until the case against him is completed.

State Deputy Attorney General Amy Sieminski secured the subsequent indictment in Superior Court in Freehold.

It charges Mucci with aggravated arson, aggravated assault, arson, causing or risking widespread injury or damage, making terroristic threats, hindering his arrest, possession of an assault firearm, possession of a large-capacity magazine and various other weapons offenses.

“The rich diversity of cultures, religions, and ideals in New Jersey is one of our state’s greatest strengths and what had brought celebrants to Trinity Parish at the time of the alleged attack,” said First Assistant Attorney General Lyndsay V. Ruotolo. “This indictment demonstrates our commitment to protecting all members of our community and enforcing the rights of all New Jerseyans to live free from the threat of violence and fear.”

The investigation was led by New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness Deputy Chief Jason Krayl and Sgt. James Fry of OHSP Operations, with assistance from Division of Criminal Justice Detectives John Ronaghan, David Reiff, Pete Appleman and Matthew Puma, Platkin said.

The attorney general also cited the "valuable" support of the FBI, New Jersey State Police, the prosecutor's officers from Monmouth, Mercer, Middlesex and Ocean counties, the Ocean County Sheriff's Office and police from Wall Township, Toms River and Berkeley Township.

“New Jersey is, and always will be, a state that values the rich diversity of all cultures, religions, and ideals," Platkin said. "This attack targeted people exercising their freedom of expression as they left a house of worship."

