Update: Midland Park Driver Seriously Injured In Crash That Responders Said He Caused

A driver was critically injured in a crash that authorities in Waldwick said he created.

The MINI Cooper and Nissan Sentra were both severely damaged in the crash on Wyckoff Avenue near Harrison Avenue in Waldwick on Tuesday, July 25.
Jerry DeMarco
The 47-year-old MINI driver from Midland Park caused the crash when he tried to make a left onto Harrison Avenue from Wyckoff Avenue near the Giant Farmer's Market around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, Police Lt. Troy E. Seifert said.

He was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with significant injuries to his head and face, the lieutenant said.

He also received several motor vehicle summonses, Seifert said.

A 33-year-old Wayne woman who was behind the wheel of the Sentra heading west was taken to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood with minor injuries, he said.

Waldwick police, firefighters and EMS workers were joined by two ambulance crews from Valley.

All Points Towing removed the vehicles.

No further information was immediately available.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this story.

