Update: Lyft Driver From Morris Found Guilty Of Fondling Underage Prospect Park Passenger

Julio Mejia, 43, of Wharton rejected a plea deal after investigators said the underage Prospect Park girl told them he had sex with her after she took a Lyft ride in August 2019 and then again after several weeks of texting.

He took his chances with a jury in Superior Court in Paterson and was convicted of sexual assault, criminal sexual contact, enticing and child endangerment.

Superior Court Judge Joseph A. Portelli scheduled sentencing for Feb. 9, 2024 and had Mejia jailed until then after the verdicts were rendered on Wednesday, Sept. 20.

“At the time of his arrest, [Mejia] was an active member of the armed services,” Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes said.

Detectives interviewed several people, including the victim, she said.

