Update: Black-Hooded White-Capped Robber In Surgical Mask Flees Fair Lawn Bank

UPDATE: A black-hooded bandit in a white cap and blue surgical mask implied -- but didn't show -- a gun while robbing a Fair Lawn bank Tuesday morning, investigators said.

Officers had responded after receiving a call from the Provident Bank on River Road at Hopper Avenue in Fair Lawn shortly before 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 11. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving
Jerry DeMarco
The robber entered the Provident Bank at River Road and Hopper Avenue shortly before 10:30 a.m. July 11.

He implied he had a weapon but no one saw one, law enforcement sources told Daily Voice.

He then fled along Hopper and got into a vehicle parked in the 1300 block of George Street near the John A. Forrest Elementary School, they said.

The take: About $2,500.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence as three K-9 units searched the area and detectives interviewed witnesses and reviewed surveillance video.

The FBI also was notified.

The bank remained closed temporarily.

ANYONE who might have seen the robber or has surveillance video or information that can help police determine who and/or where the robber might be is asked to call the Fair Lawn PD: (201) 796.1400.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this story.

