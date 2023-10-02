Update: Homicide Victim, 35, Found In Englewood Home Shot Multiple Times, Prosecutor Says

The search for his killer continues.

Police asked residents in the Tributary Woods West development near Argonne Park to check their home surveillance cameras for the time period between 5 a.m. and 6:15 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 30.

Meanwhile, they combed the neighborhood, searching drains and other spots after a 911 call at 5:55 a.m. brought them to 6 Mevan Avenue, where they found the body of Jason Hidalgo, 35.

He'd been shot multiple times, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

"Additional information will be provided as it becomes available, but the shooting appears to be an isolated incident," the prosecutor said.

Detectives from Musella's Major Crimes Unit were investigating, assisted by city police, the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence, and the Bergen County Medical Examiner's Office.

Little other information has been shared.

"I was given an assurance that there is a suspect and that the community is not at risk," Mayor Michael Wildes said. "That's all I know."

ANYONE who might have seen something or has video that could help investigators is asked to contact the prosecutor's tips line: (201) 226-5532.

Crimestoppers also offers rewards of up to $1,000 cash for info that significantly helps a police investigation. Tips can be made anonymously at bergencrimestoppers.org or by calling 844-466-6789 any time of day.

Or you could call Englewood police detectives directly: (201) 568-4875.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.