Update: Paramus Interchange Reopened After Box Truck Tips (w/Photos)

The driver climbed out after the leased truck crashed on the cloverleaf ramp from northbound Route 17 to westbound Route 4 around 7:30 a.m. June 8, responders at the scene said.

Paramus EMS members took him to Hackensack University Medical Center with what they said were minor injuries.

Borough police and firefighters were first at the scene of the crash near the flyover.

A Nutchies Service heavy-duty wrecker righted and removed the rig.

The contents couldn't immediately be determined.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this report.

