Update: Clifton Boy, 13, Hit By Car Remains In Coma

It was nearly 8:30 p.m. when Aqel Khalifeh headed down Fifth Avenue and was struck at the intersection of West 2nd Street near Main Avenue on Saturday, June 24, Clifton Police Detective Lt. Robert Bracken said.

"The driver of the vehicle stopped immediately to render aid and police and fire department personnel responded a short time later," the lieutenant said.

The eighth-grader at Christopher Columbus Middle School was taken to St. Joseph's University Medical Center with internal bleeding to his brain and stomach, said Abdul Hamdan, who launched a GoFundMe campaign approved by Aqel's parents to help cover medical expenses.

Aqel has already undergone multiple surgeries and remained in a coma, Hamdan said.

His effort so far has raised more than $67,000 for the Khalifehs: 13 year old in critical condition (GoFundMe)

Members of the Clifton Police Traffic Division are investigating the cause of the crash. Anyone who might have witnessed it or has home security video with potentially helpful images is asked to contact them: (973) 470-5900.

"We are hoping for the best possible outcome and join the community in sending our thoughts and prayers to Aqel and his family," Bracken said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.