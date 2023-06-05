Fair 63°

UPDATE: Body Recovered From Palisades Believed To Be Missing NJ Man

UPDATE: A body recovered from the Palisades following an hours-long weekend search was believed to be that of a missing 54-year-old man from Bloomfield, authorities said.

East Bergen Rappel Team
East Bergen Rappel Team Photo Credit: Fort Lee FD (file photo)
Jerry DeMarco
An officer found the man's 2010 Nissan Murano, bearing New York State license plates, at the Rockefeller Lookout in Englewood Cliffs around 5 a.m. Sunday, June 4, Palisades Interstate Parkway Police Lt. Raymond E. Walter said.

The man's brother had reported him missing to Clifton police on Friday, the lieutenant said.

The body was found around 3 p.m. Sunday, he said.

The NYPD Aviation Unit assisted during a search by members of the East Bergen Rappel Team and New Jersey Search and Rescue, Walter said.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence, the lieutenant said.

The sheriff's K-9 unit and the county Medical Examiner's Office also responded, he said.

