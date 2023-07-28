Update: Accused Shooter Of Bergenfield GF Extradited To NJ, Charged With Attempted Murder

Aaron Sierra, 22, whom sources described as emotionally disturbed, was captured after a brief standoff with the NYPD's Emergency Services Unit in New York City on July 12, a month and a half after the shooting.

An iPhone helped track him down, according to court papers on file in Hackensack.

Sierra was initially hospitalized before being extradited to New Jersey. He's charged with attempted murder, obstruction of justice by flight, receiving stolen property and weapons offenses.

The 5-foot-7-inch, 140-pound Sierra shot his girlfriend at his North Taylor Street home on May 21, a Sunday evening, responders told Daily Voice.

The two apparently had been arguing in his bedroom when he fired a stolen handgun at her and fled, they said.

A teenager was home at the time, investigators said.

The Bergenfield Volunteer Ambulance Corps rushed the victim to the trauma unit at Hackensack University Medical Center and a manhunt began.

Musella thanked Bergenfield police and the NYPD for their assistance.

