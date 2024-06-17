Fair 84°

Unlicensed Motorist, 81, Drove With Flat On Route 287 Median: Franklin Lakes PD

An unlicensed 81-year-old out-of-state motorist drove an unregisted sedan on the grass median of Route 287 before she was stopped by police, authorities said.

The driver told police on Route 287 that she got lost, then got a flat.

Franklin Lakes officers responding to a call found the Rhode Island woman driving at a slow speed in the right lane of southbound Route 287 just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday, June 16, Capt. Robert Grassi said.

They stopped her near milepost 58, the captain said.

The driver told police she'd gotten lost and then got a flat, he said.

A computer check found that she has a suspended license and that the car's registration had expired.

Officers James Iandoli and Christopher Heffner issued her several traffic summonses.

