Two Unruly Passengers Divert Newark-Bound Flight To Maine

Flight 883, a Boeing 767, landed at Bangor International Airport at 10 a.m., the FAA said.

According to United.com, the flight then took off from Bangor at 11:35 a.m. and landed in Newark at 12:53 p.m. There were 150 passengers and 10 crew members on board, United Airlines said.

The two passengers appeared to be intoxicated and exhibited physically abusive behavior, United Airlines said. The customers will be banned from future United flights while the matter is reviewed, the airline said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.