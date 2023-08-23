Uniform-Clad Martial Arts Instructor With 'Swords' Seen Near Fair Lawn School, Police Called

Police responded to a call near the Thomas Edison School on Fair Lawn Avenue at 10:15 a.m. Aug. 23 and found the 60-something woman, who apparently spoke little or no English.

The woman, clad in the traditional loose-fitting "fu" worn for tai chi, had gone to Edison Park to meditate, Police Sgt. Eric Eleshewich said.

"Those were fake swords," he said.

They're used in tai chi.

An officer walked the instructor to a residence on Hunter Place, where another woman translated.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this story.

