UConn's Dan Hurley, New Jersey Native, Could Be LA Lakers Next Coach: Report

According to a report by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the franchise is working on a "massive," long-term contract to bring the famous Hurley, age 51, to the Lakers.

Wojnarowski reported on Thursday, June 6, that the Lakers' front office had preliminary contact with Hurley and planned to escalate the discussions.

Wojnarowski reported that the team is reportedly "eager to formally discuss with Hurley their vision of marrying his dominant program—built upon his tactical acumen and his elite player development—with the storied Lakers brand."

Storied Lakers player LeBron James responded to the report on X: "He's so DAMN GOOD!!! Along with his staff. Super creative with their [offense]. Love it."

Hurley is 141-58 in six seasons at UConn and holds an NCAA tournament record of 12 double-digit victories.

The son of Naismith Hall of Fame coach Bob Hurley Sr., Hurley hails from New Jersey, his father a longtime coach at St. Anthony High School in Jersey City. Hurley himself contributed to the success of Saint Benedict's Preparatory School as head coach in the 2000s.

He spent nine years as a high school coach before heading to college coaching. His older brother is the head coach at Arizona State.

Click here to read the full ESPN report.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.