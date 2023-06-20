Mostly Cloudy 70°

Two Youngsters In Stroller Knocked Over By SUV In Bergen

Two young children were OK on Tuesday after their stroller was knocked over by a turning SUV in a busy Tenafly intersection, authorities said.

The stroller was struck on River Edge Road by an SUV turning from Knickerbocker in Tenafly.
Jerry DeMarco
A 30-year-old Tenafly resident was pushing the 2-year-old girl and 4-year-old boy across River Edge Road when the driver of a 2019 Toyota Highlander heading north on Knickerbocker Road made a left into them around 9 a.m. June 20, Police Capt. Michael deMoncada said.

The impact from the slow-moving vehicle knocked the stroller over onto the pavement, the captain said.

Both the woman and the kids were taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with minor injuries, deMoncada said.

Summonses were pending the outcome of a police investigation, he said.

