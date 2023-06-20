Two Youngsters In Stroller Knocked Over By SUV In Bergen

A 30-year-old Tenafly resident was pushing the 2-year-old girl and 4-year-old boy across River Edge Road when the driver of a 2019 Toyota Highlander heading north on Knickerbocker Road made a left into them around 9 a.m. June 20, Police Capt. Michael deMoncada said.

The impact from the slow-moving vehicle knocked the stroller over onto the pavement, the captain said.

Both the woman and the kids were taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with minor injuries, deMoncada said.

Summonses were pending the outcome of a police investigation, he said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.