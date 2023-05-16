Two Stabbed, Suspect Seized Overnight In Paterson

Police quickly seized a suspect, they said.

One victim was stabbed near the five corners on Main Street and the other a few blocks away on Washington Street near Memorial Drive shortly before 4 a.m. May 16.

Both went to St. Joseph's University Medical Center. There was no immediate word on their conditions.

Paterson police almost immediately had a suspect in custody.

******

(Jerry DeMarco of Daily Voice can be reached via text at (201) 943-2794. Or email: jdemarco@dailyvoice. Or PM: gerardjerrydemarco/facebook)

******

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

******

Kyle Mazza/UNF News took the photos and contributed to this story.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.