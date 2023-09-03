Two Men From Paterson, One From Elmwood Park Wounded In Silk City Shooting

Police found two victims – one 28 from Elmwood Park and the other 33 from Paterson – while responding to a 2:40 a.m. call Sunday, Sept. 3, at Kearney Street and Union Avenue.

Both were taken to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center with wounds that weren’t considered life-threatening.

Another man, 29, from Paterson apparently was wounded by gunfire a block and change down on Kearney Street, responders said.

He arrived at St. Joe’s in a private vehicle with an injury that also wasn’t fatal, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Department Officer-In-Charge Isa Abbassi said in a release.

Valdes and Abbassi didn’t suggest a possible motive, identify the connection between the two crime scenes or say whether any suspects had been arrested or identified.

