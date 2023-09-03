A Few Clouds 83°

Two Men From Paterson, One From Elmwood Park Wounded In Silk City Shooting

A Labor Day weekend shooting in Paterson sent three men to the hospital.

Gunfire erupted in Paterson overnight Sunday, Sept. 3.
Gunfire erupted in Paterson overnight Sunday, Sept. 3.
Jerry DeMarco
Police found two victims – one 28 from Elmwood Park and the other 33 from Paterson – while responding to a 2:40 a.m. call Sunday, Sept. 3, at Kearney Street and Union Avenue.

Both were taken to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center with wounds that weren’t considered life-threatening.

Another man, 29, from Paterson apparently was wounded by gunfire a block and change down on Kearney Street, responders said.

He arrived at St. Joe’s in a private vehicle with an injury that also wasn’t fatal, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Department Officer-In-Charge Isa Abbassi said in a release.

Valdes and Abbassi didn’t suggest a possible motive, identify the connection between the two crime scenes or say whether any suspects had been arrested or identified.

