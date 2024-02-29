Fair 40°

SHARE

Two Paterson Inspectors Took Bribes For Permits: NJ Attorney General

Two Paterson housing and zoning inspectors were indicted on Tuesday, Feb. 20 for accepting bribes in exchange for issuing illegitimate building permits, Attorney General Matthew Platkin said.

Paterson City Hall

Paterson City Hall

 Photo Credit: Daily Voice photo
Sam Barron

Jose Fermin, a 50-year-old Prospect Park resident and Jose Juan Guerrero-Cruz, a 44-year-old Florida resident carried out their scheme between Dec. 2020 and Feb. 2022,  producing bogus documents that including imitation signatures purportedly written by Paterson’s Planning and Zoning Director, Platkin said. 

Guerrero-Cruz and Fermin would accept money in exchange for Fermin producing the forged documents. Some applicants were told they could receive sham permits without even submitting building plans, Platkin said.

Guerrero-Cruz was apprehended in Florida on Tuesday, Feb. 27, Platkin said. Fermin and Guerrero-Cruz were charged with conspiracy, official misconduct, bribery, tampering with public records and forgery, Platkin said. 

to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE