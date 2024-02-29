Two Paterson Inspectors Took Bribes For Permits: NJ Attorney General

Jose Fermin, a 50-year-old Prospect Park resident and Jose Juan Guerrero-Cruz, a 44-year-old Florida resident carried out their scheme between Dec. 2020 and Feb. 2022, producing bogus documents that including imitation signatures purportedly written by Paterson’s Planning and Zoning Director, Platkin said.

Guerrero-Cruz and Fermin would accept money in exchange for Fermin producing the forged documents. Some applicants were told they could receive sham permits without even submitting building plans, Platkin said.

Guerrero-Cruz was apprehended in Florida on Tuesday, Feb. 27, Platkin said. Fermin and Guerrero-Cruz were charged with conspiracy, official misconduct, bribery, tampering with public records and forgery, Platkin said.

