Two North Jersey Restaurants Featured On 'Kitchen Nightmares'

Two North Jersey restaurants, Bask46 in Woodland Park and Da Mimmo in Dumont are being featured on the new season of "Kitchen Nightmares", which premiered on Monday, Sept. 25. The series, hosted by celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, is returning after a 10-year absence and filmed the new season entirely in New York and New Jersey.

Bask46, which airs on Monday, Oct. 2, will feature a chef who calls him "the culinary gangster", showrunner David DeAngelis told Variety. Bask46 closed for a week in May to allow for filming, according to an Instagram post.

It is unknown what is so nightmarish about Bask46, which opened in February, as diners seem mostly pleased with the establishment, which has a 4-star rating on Yelp.

In June, Ramsay was filming spotted at Da Mimmo. Da Mimmo is the creation of Vincent, Antonio and Vito Gigante, brothers and TikTok influencers, who opened the place last November in honor of their great uncle, a chef who always dreamed of opening his own restaurant.

On Yelp, the restaurant has a 3.4 star rating from 22 reviewers. Several positive reviewers noted they were "pleasantly surprised", with patrons recommending the chicken parmigiana and fried calamari. Though some negative reviewers would definitely agree that Ramsay's visit was a must.

"Pizza was burned, inedible," one reviewer wrote. "Salad was ok. Will not order from this place again. Don't recommend."

DeAngelis promises the interactions between Ramsay and the brothers is "hilarious."

"Two of them talk a huge game about how they are going to ‘idiot sandwich’ Gordon Ramsay," DeAngelis told Variety. "And when Gordon finally confronts them, you see them shrivel and turn into little children.”

The Da Mimmo episode airs on Monday, Oct. 16. The restaurant is already capitalizing on its fame, planning a watch party and playing a game of "Kitchen Nightmares" bingo.

