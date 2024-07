Tickets sold in Hudson County and Passaic County matched all five numbers in the Jersey Cash 5 drawing on Thursday, July 25, splitting the $150,000 jackpot, earning eah player $75,000.

The tickets were sold at Mini Mart Deli & Grocery in Union City and Smart Saving in Passaic. The winning numbers were: 04, 11, 23, 27 and 40 and the XTRA number was: 02. The Bullseye number was 27.

