Two Jailed After Pickup Truck Stolen Out Of PA Is Recovered By Englewood PD

Englewood police recovered a pickup truck stolen out of Pennsylvania while arresting a couple caught with it, authorities said.

Jonathan Javier Cuevas, Gelyan E. Rivera Encarnacion
Jonathan Javier Cuevas, Gelyan E. Rivera Encarnacion Photo Credit: Kyle Mazza/UNF News for DAILY VOICE (file photo) / INSET: BCJ
Jerry DeMarco
An automated license plate reader alerted them to the 2022 Dodge Ram on East Palisade Avenue shortly after 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, Lt. Fred Pulice said.

Jonathan Javier Cuevas, 28, of Paterson, and Gelyan E. Rivera Encarnacion, 26, of Philadelphia were arrested after officers learned that the Pennsylvania State Police had reported the truck stolen.

Both remained held Monday in the Bergen County Jail, charged with receiving stolen property and possession of a motor vehicle with an altered VIN number.

