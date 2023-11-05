Shallow Fog 42°

SHARE

Two Hospitalized In Three-Vehicle Pileup In Fair Lawn

At least two people were hospitalized following a three-car pileup late Saturday in Fair Lawn.

<p>Broadway (Route 4) in Fair Lawn was temporarily closed in both directions just after 11 p.m. Nov. 4&nbsp; </p>

Broadway (Route 4) in Fair Lawn was temporarily closed in both directions just after 11 p.m. Nov. 4 

Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving
Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories

Broadway was temporarily closed in both directions just after 11 p.m. Nov. 4 so that members of the Fair Lawn Volunteer Ambulance Corps could tend to the wounded and the wreckage could be cleared from the intersection at Plaza Road.

The extent of injuries couldn't immediately be determined.

Serious damage was done to the late-1990s-era Honda CRV and two Toyotas -- a RAV4 and a Prius, which was broadsided on the driver's door -- all of which had to be towed from the scene.

Fair Lawn firefighters and Rescue Squad members responded along with borough police and officers from Elmwood Park and Saddle Brook, who helped their Fair Lawn colleagues with traffic control.

The Fair Lawn Police Traffic Bureau is investigating the cause.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this story.

to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE